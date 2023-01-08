.

…says destroyers of Katsina APC now in PDP, trying to destroy it also….

By Ogalah Ibrahim

Former Governor Ibrahim Shehu Shema’s faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Katsina State on Sunday flagged off its campaign for the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

Addressing party stalwarts from across the 34 Local Government Areas in the State, Hon. Salisu Majigiri, the embattled PDP State Chairman who is also the House of Representatives Candidate for Mashi/Dutsi Constituency, noted that the true lovers and supporters of Atiku Abubakar in Katsina State are those in Shema’s PDP faction. He also threatened to expose in due course those in the other camp whom he described as fake.

Majigiri also alleged that those responsible for the misrule in Katsina APC for the past seven years have now joined the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) with the intent to destroy it also. Notwithstanding, he said Atiku Abubakar will win in Katsina State despite the division.

“The division is as a result of some of our leaders that are selfish. If they can address this problem it may be good for the party.

“We have been labouring for this party since 1998. Those bringing this crisis went to another party and spent over 10 years and then rejoined the party. I don’t think they mean well for the party. If they have the party at heart, they won’t allow the crisis to continue,”Majigiri said

Also speaking earlier, the PDP Treasurer Northwest Zone who was also a former Deputy Governorship candidate in Katsina State under PDP in 2015, Rabiu Gambo Bakori, said: “We in Shema’s PDP camp are here today to reiterate our support for Atiku Abubakar, the PDP presidential candidate.”

Bakori also expressed sadness over how things have degenerated in the party since those he described as self-seeking infiltrated its rank, attempting to hijack and slant those who made the party a force to reckon with today in the state.

Unfortunately, he said the hijackers have nothing of their own to campaign with except the achievements of Barrister Ibrahim Shehu Shema and that of late President Umaru Musa Yar’adua who did very well for the state.

“The reason why people are turning to PDP is because of the good works of previous PDP administration under the late President Umaru Musa Yar’adua and the former Katsina Governor, Barrister Ibrahim Shehu Shema, who served the state diligently, leaving their footprints everywhere to the admiration all.

“If you talk about PDP in Katsina State today, undeniably, it is about primarily one person wether you like it or not. He is no other person than the former Katsina Governor, Dr Barrister Ibrahim Shehu Shema. He is the one that built PDP to such enviable height while serving as its Governor. Shema was able to transform the state to the admiration of many within and outside the state. His footprints are everywhere across the state for everyone to see,” Bakori said.

On his part, the embattled acting Chairman of the Katsina PDP, Hon. Salisu Uli while delivering his welcome address prayed for God’s protection and upliftment of the former Governor. He equally prayed to God to remove every bad element in Katsina PDP working to destroy the party.