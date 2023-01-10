By Wole Mosadomi, Minna

Followers of renowned Islamic Scholar, Sheik Ibrahim Zakzaky have cried out to the Federal Government to grant their leader total freedom by releasing his passport to allow him to go for proper medical checkups abroad.

The group under that aegis of Poet Forum under the leadership of the renowned Islamic Scholar converged in Minna, Niger state capital to garner sympathy from the public on why Sheik Zakzaky should be granted total freedom.

Speaking with Journalists at the end of the programme, the leader of the delegation, Malam Ahmad Is’hak also known as Ahmad Sapele recalled the ordeal of the Islamic Scholar in the hands of the Military in 2015 that led to the loss of lives of innocent Nigerians including three sons of the Sheik.

“The main reason for holding the programme is to create more awareness for the people to see the injustice done by the Nigerian Army to the members of the Islamic movement in Nigeria, especially to their leader in 2015 at Zaria where over one thousand armless men, women and children, followers of the Sheik including three of his sons were killed by the Nigerian army during the annual mauled programme organised by the Islamic movement in Nigeria.

He said a Court of Law in Kaduna had also acquitted the Sheik on any misdeeds but that yet, his passport is still being withheld thereby denying him to travel abroad for medical treatment.

Also Read

‘That’s fake news,’ El-Zakzaky denies endorsing Peter Obi

“In 2021, Kaduna State High Court presided by Justice Gideon Kurada delivered a favourable judgement on “No case submission” filed by the defence lawyers on the case brought against the leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria Shaikh Ibraheem El-Zakzaky and his wife Malama Zeenat who were standing trial for sundry trumped up charges and the Court dismissed and acquitted the Sheikh and his wife but his passport and that of his wife are yet to be released to them.”

Similarly, the leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, Niger state chapter, Malam Ibrahim Khalil, said that the programme organized by the Poets of the Islamic movement is to enable the entire nation and the world to have a knowledge of the silent suffering of the Sheik and his family in the past years and therefore called on the government to act swiftly to their demand equity and fairness.

He however called on the followers to continue to embrace peace while the demand for total freedom for their leader is achieved.

During the sensitisation programme, lectures and different Poems were sung by the Poets to enable the society to have more enlightenment on Islam as a religion and also on the activities of the Islamic movement under the leadership of Shaikh Ibraheem Zakzaky towards having peace and tranquillity across the country. Participants from Kaduna, Niger and a few other States attended the programme.