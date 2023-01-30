A series of studies found that neurons in the portion of the brain associated with a sense of satisfaction start firing when a person chooses to make donations. These results are a fascinating reminder of the intrinsic motivation that many people share to make the world a better place.

One man who is not only making life better for people on the side of the business but also touching the lives of the helpless, needy, orphans and those rejected by society is Ajayi Oluwadamilare Michael, CEO of The Shawn Exchange, the best crypto trading vendor and gift card plugin Nigeria.

The Shawn Exchange founder perfectly understood the joyful feeling and the reward that comes with reaching out to children who cannot provide for their own needs. The serial entrepreneur recently visited the Little Saints Orphanage located in the Akowonjo area of Lagos State and donated food items such as bags of rice, beans, noodles, spaghetti, semolina, etc.

The charitable act by The Shawn Exchange to extend a hand of love to the underprivileged at the time of the year many are already sunk into the year’s hustling bears witness to the large heart he has and the thought of good for others.

The Shawn Exchange boss can clearly relate with the daily struggles faced by the children and their caregivers at the shelter homes. Before he worked his way into prominence, he sold garri and bread in Mushin; a story he tells with pride and to encourage others never to write themselves off in life.

Ajayi Oluwadamilare Michael’ story depicts that of true Naija spirit that never gives up in the face of adversity. The young serial investor has taken the Nigerian cryptocurrency space by storm, and pioneered the promotion of giftcards, which is also exchanged for Naira. He has not only built The Shawn Exchange into an enviable brand and the country’s best, he also has a chain of businesses that provide more employment opportunities

“Before the coming of The Shawn Exchange, I’d sold garri at some point, which was my first-ever business; later, I sold bread before starting Shawn Footies, an online shoe store. I moved on to Shawn Autos shortly after, then Shawn Gadgets and Shawn Real Estates. It’s a lot, but all these experiences are the reasons for the edges I have over others right now”, he said about his journey in business.

The cerebral young CEO has introduced ideas that have revolutionised the cryptocurrency market in the nation. The brand offers the best rates, conducts regular give always, instant payment, and offers professional advice on the best investment plan for clients and has has stood the test of trust. These are why The Shawn Exchange remains customers’ favourite place to trade their coins and do business.

“In this business, integrity matters, and it is the key to industry success. That is what has been propelling The Shawn Exchange, and that is what we will continue to uphold. People believe in us as legit and reliable, and that is why we are the leading digital vendor around, the boss emphasised.

“Trust is an important part of running a business and good customer relationship is what builds trust. I can confidently say we have one of the best vendor-customer relationships that would make a first-time customer a returning customer. You get the best responses from our well-trained staff along with fast and reliable payment and all these happen within very few minutes.

“As I have noted in a previous interview, without our customers The Shawn Exchange wouldn’t be here. Some of these customers tried us out once and subsequently referred friends and family to us too.

“That was one of the factors behind the extraordinary growth of The Shawn Exchange. The giveaway was just a way of giving back to the community that made us. it was our way of appreciating them.”