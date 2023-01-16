By Seyifunmi Awobiyi

Shakhtar Donetsk will be donating £20.5million of the transfer fee they received from Chelsea for Mykhailo Mudryk to help Ukrainian soldiers.

The 22-year-old was unveiled by the west London club on Sunday at Stamford Bridge after completing an £88m move, beating Arsenal to the winger.

Shakhtar who held on for a mammoth fee are now set to commit a quarter of the fee towards helping the Ukrainian war effort in their ongoing defence against the Russian invasion.

Read Also

Australian Open 2023: Nadal overcomes ‘stubborn’ Jack Draper, qualifies for second round

‘We can only talk about Ukrainian football because of the Ukrainian army, the Ukrainian people and the tremendous support we have had during this incredibly difficult time,’ said Shakhtar president Rinat Akhmetov.

‘And the only way we can defeat the evil that has come to our homes is by working together.

‘I am donating $25 million [£20.5m] of the transfer fee to help our soldiers, defenders and their families.

‘The money will be used to cover different needs, from providing medical and prosthetic treatment and psychological support, to meeting specific requests.

‘It will be managed by an independent professional team that will work with the Azovstal defenders, their families, care providers and volunteers.

‘This is the beginning of the Heart of Azovstal, a brand-new project that will help the Mariupol defenders and the families of fallen soldiers.

‘Their acts of bravery are unparalleled. And it is their sacrifice and courage that helped contain the enemy in the first months of the war, providing the platform for the inevitable Ukrainian victory.’