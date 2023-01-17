Mile 3 Market in Port Harcourt experience Low turn out of customers, weekend before Christmas. Photo: Nwankpa Chijioke

Sundry Foods Limited (SFL) says its 2023 top priority is to deliver optimal service to each customer on a personal level.

Executive Director, SFL, Mr Nnamdi Opara, while unfolding the 2023 business outlook of the company during a meeting with the management and staff of the company held in Port-Harcourt, announced that an enhanced customer satisfaction would form the major focus of his organization’s service offerings this year as part of the continuous improvement policy of the company.

Nduka Mokwunye, Head, Marketing, SFL, in a statement, said the company recognizes the link between a nutritious meal, the complex processes involved in producing it, and its safety in achieving optimal satisfaction of the customer.

The statement added, “Food safety and product quality are at the heart of how we do business and achieve our vision. We seek to always exceed our customers’ expectations by providing the highest quality products in surroundings that are clean, attractive, safe and comfortable. The integrity of our products depends on employees always following food safety practices that comply with our brands’ high standards”.