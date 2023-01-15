By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Seyi Tinubu, son of the All Progressives Congress, APC Presidential Candidate for the general election slated in February this year at weekend paid a visit to Maiduguri, the Borno state capital where he joined the leadership of Youth Mandate Group (YMG) in distributing food and non-food items to the needy.

Seyi on behalf of the YMG donated a brand-new ambulance, drugs and other medical consumables to State Specialist Hospital.

While in Maiduguri, Mr Seyi visited Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum, the governor of Borno State, and His Royal Highness, the Shehu of Borno, Alhaji Abubakar Ibn Umar Garbai Elkanemi.

The Son of the Presidential hopeful commended Governor Zulum and the security agencies for their relentless efforts in the fight against insurgency.

He added that Zulum has demonstrated good leadership qualities under the APC -led administration, and therefore congratulated the resilient people of the state for the relative peace now enjoyed across all communities.

The Governor appreciated Seyi for the visit and the donations rendered, which according to him, would go a long way in complimenting efforts of the government to better the lives of the citizenry.

While at the Shehu’s palace, Seyi congratulated the traditional ruler for successfully giving out his daughter’s hand in marriage last Saturday.

The royal wedding which was between the son of Emir of Lafiya, HRH Umar Sidi Bage, and daughter of Shehu of Borno, Aisha Shehu Abubakar was also witnessed by the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, and over 86 emirs and chiefs from different parts of the country.

Seyi also took time and visited various youth groups, clubs, and associations to seek their mandates and supports for Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Kashim Shettima (BATKSM) ticket and all the APC candidates.

He also took part in a community engagement program that included a final of a football tournament at the Elkanami warriors sports centre, Maiduguri where Team Asiwaju emerged as the champion, and was given a gift of N1 million cash in attendance, Rt. Hon. Satomi Ahmed Saleh, Member Jere Federal Constituency at the National Assembly.

The initiative’s platform, YMG, was founded by Ameer Shettima, Sadiq Bunu, and a group of young people from different parts of the county.

Seyi in his address, applauded the Group’s efforts for putting a positive impact on citizens’ lives which would give the young people Renewed Hope under Tinubu-Shettima’s purposeful leadership if given the mandate.