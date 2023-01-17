Oyeniyi Michael Oluwaseun propitiously known as Seunzzy Sax is an international gospel fusion musician, who started his musical career professionally under the influence of the Holy Spirit before relocating to Israel, seven years ago to pursue his musical career.

He also released his debut album titled ‘Kabiesi’ listed with tracks: ‘Mighty God’, ‘You Are Good’, ‘Kabiesi’, ‘Yahweh’, ‘Great is Thy Faithfulness,” and ‘Praise Medley,” He also featured one of Nigeria’s foremost premium sax maestros, Beejay Sax, on his ” “You Own My Life” song.

Coined from divine appointments with God, Seunzzy Sax ministers with an uplifting state of heart to let the congregation of worshipers and people of the world, most especially those living a mundane life, realize that God owns everything about them.

However, he is out with his new project titled “Victory” which is a fourteen-track album loaded with spiritual music to lift listeners’ souls.

In Seunzzy Sax’s words, “I’m sure that this song will vindicate you from your enemies and make you victorious over the greatness ahead of you.” Be blessed”.

He is mentored by James Fortune, Kirk Franklin, Nathaniel Bassey, etc.