By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

CIVIL society group, Professionals for Integrity and Good Governance, PIGG, on Monday, asked President Muhammadu Buhari and the National Judicial Council to probe the circumstances surrounding the post-conviction bail granted to Senator Bassey Albert Akpan.

At a briefing in Abuja, the convener of the group, Mr. Morris Alozie, sought revocation of the bail granted the Akwa Ibom state governorship candidate of the Young Progressives Party, YPP.

According to him, the post-conviction release of Senator Akpan not only ridicules the country’s legal system in the eyes of the international community but also derails the fight against corruption.

But the lawmaker, in a swift reaction by his media aide, Victor Essik, discountenanced the group, describing its members as a bunch of “political jobbers”.

The text of the press conference by PIGG was titled: ‘Release of Senator Albert Bassey from prison: A ridicule of Nigerian legal system and a call for revocation of his bail.’

Alozie said: “We therefore: Call on President Muhammadu Buhari to cause an investigation into the circumstances leading to the removal of Senator Bassey from Ikot Ekpene Custodial Centre to a hospital in total disregard to the provisions of the law, an act that derails his fight against corruption, and bring to book the perpetrators of this dastardly act.

“Call on the National Judicial Council to cause investigation to be carried out on Hon. Justice S. I. Mark for granting bail to Senator Bassey on legally untenable and suspicious grounds.

“Call on the Attorney General of the Federation and the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to commence in earnest the process of appealing against the decision releasing Senator Bassey forthwith in accordance with the avowed stance of the present government against corruption.

“Since Senator Bassey is fit to play golf, he is also fit to remain in prison, a more relaxing and resting place, for an egregious crime of money laundering he committed.

“Allowing Senator Bassey to work scot-free paints our legal system in bad light and gives an impression that there is no consequence for bad behaviour especially after the court has found the person guilty.

“Disturbingly, after the conviction, Senator Bassey only spent few days at a Custodial Centre as he was moved to hospital by prison officials in controversial circumstances and in total disregard of the conditions set in section 25(1) of the Nigerian Correctional Service Act, 2022, which requires that before an inmate is removed to a hospital, such an inmate must be seriously ill, a medical officer of the centre must certify to the ill-health, and there is no suitable accommodation at the Centre.

“Senator Bassey was not seriously ill, the Centre’s medical Officer did not certify his purported ill-health and Ikot Ekpene Custodial Centre, which is regarded as one of the best prison facilities in West Africa, has a suitable accommodation.

“Furthermore, the senator rushed to the Federal High Court, Port Harcourt Judicial Division, even though he was convicted at the Uyo Division and sought for bail on the excuse that he has been battling with longstanding ailments (hypertension and diabetes) for 14 years.

“Questionably, the court presided by Hon. Justice S. I. Mark granted Senator Bassey bail contrary to judicial decisions of superior courts against granting of bail in such circumstance(s).

“We state unequivocally that the medical excuse deployed to grant Senator Bassey bail is untenable at law.

“Many inmates in different Custodial Centres in Nigeria are suffering from some ailments that are more debilitating than that of Senator Bassey, but they have not been granted bail, let alone their bail applications being heard.

“Many sick inmates in critical conditions have been refused bail by the court, especially after their conviction, given that conviction depletes the veil of innocence generally conferred on a defendant or accused person before conviction by the Constitution.

“The release of Senator Bassey from prison once again brings to the fore the two ambiguous legal systems we operate in Nigeria: one, which serves the rich, high and mighty, and the other, which disservices the poor.

“It questions the very foundation of our legal system which the Constitution stipulates that it is hinged on social justice and rule of law.

“Where is social justice and rule of law when a similar application for bail would be refused from one party but granted in the case of another party?

“It will probably be fitting to nickname our nature of legal system ‘a game of law’ since set down rules and standards no longer matter.

“The premise for which Senator Bassey was granted bail was ill-health. After his release, one would have expected Senator Bassey to be resting or in the hospital.

“Alas, the reverse is the case. Since his release, he has been going about his normal businesses.

“The release of Senator Bassey ridicules our legal system in the eyes of the international community and massively derails the fight against corruption, which is the mainstay of President Buhari’s administration.”

Meanwhile, a statement made available to journalists by Akpan’s media aide, reads, “They (members of PIGG) are idle political jobbers who should be concerned about the massive unemployment and unconscionable debt burden Udom government is leaving behind.

“Senator Akpan was duly granted bail by a competent court of law on health grounds, and since then he has been attended to by his doctors. He has never attended a political campaigns as his wife and his campaign organisation, Akwa Ubok Abasi Campaign have been embarking on campaigns while his doctors have been attending to him.

“The group’s action is a panic call given the fact that the governor’s stooge, Umo Eno, continue to loose credibility and support of the people given many legal hurdles and moral crises hanging on his neck.

“Senator Albert only participated in the recent debate governorship candidate online from his house on doctor’s instructions, so he is not breaching any conditions for his bail.”