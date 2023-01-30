By Henry Umoru

CHAIRMAN, Senate Committee on Petroleum Resources (Upstream), Senator Albert Bassey Akpan, Young Progressives Party, YPP, Akwa Ibom North East has lodged an appeal against the judgement of the Federal High Court, Abuja delivered on the 20th January, 2023 that concerns his continuous membership of the Senate.

According to Akpan who is the governorship candidate of the Young Progressives Party (YPP) in Akwa Ibom State, he has also filed an application for stay of execution of the orders contained in the judgement under reference before the Federal High Court, Abuja.

In a statement on Monday in Abuja, the Senior Legislative Aide to the Senator, Barrister Ini Utuk, he disclosed that an Appeal has since been lodged against the said judgement to the Court of Appeal vide a Notice of Appeal dated 24th January, 2023 and filed on the same date.

According to Barrister Utuk, Senator Akpan has also filed an application for stay of execution of the orders contained in the judgement under reference before the Federal High Court, Abuja.



Utuk said that in view of several concerns expressed by teaming supporters and constituents of the Senator, all constituents, supporters, friends and associates of the Distinguished Senator should remain calm and law abiding while the matter is on appeal.

He said, “Let me on behalf of Distinguished Senator Albert Bassey Akpan, reassure our supporters that the Distinguished Senator remains committed to and will continue with the service of his people at all times.”