By Chioma Onuegbu Uyo

AHEAD of the February 25 Presidential and National Assembly polls, candidate of the Young Progressives Party ,YPP, for Akwa Ibom North West senatorial district, Emmanuel Ekon, has dismissed the rumour making the rounds that he is fronting for candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Senator Godswill Akpabio.

Ekon who spoke during an interview in Uyo, described the rumour as a propaganda, deliberately orchestrated by mischief makers with evil intent to break the ranks of his teeming supporters in the senatorial district.

He urged his teeming supporters to disregard the cheap lies and propaganda intended to again rob the people of Abak federal Constituency (Abak-5) of their turn to produce a senator in 2023.

His words: “I, and Godswill Akpabio don’t belong in the same political party. Godswill is a member of APC, from Essien Udim LGA in Ikot Ekpene Federal Constituency. By the grace of God, I am the Senatorial candidate of the YPP, and I am from Abak Federal Constituency.

“I thank God for Chief Don Etiebet. He is a Board of Trustees (BoT) member of the APC, from Ukanafun/Oruk Anam Federal Constituency. He pointedly told Akpabio to leave this contest for only contenders from Abak-5, for the sake justice, equity and fair play.

“The major aim of the purveyors of such infantile and baseless falsehood are my competitiors who are afraid of my towering popularlty amongst the electorates, willing and ready to join hands with me to address decades of discrimination and injustice against the people of Abak Federal Constituency, that had never produced a Senator in the last 60 years.

“I am urging stakeholders, elders, leaders and youths, all eligible voters from the senatorial zone to rise up against this bare-face impunity and injustice against a people who had over the years chosen the path of honour to wait for these number of years.

“Therefore, we must take the battle in our hands to correct this anomaly with our Permanent Voter’s Cards (PVCS).

“So, I am appealing to everyone desirous of this all important change to be armed with their PVCs to effect this necessary change peacefully, so that empowerment, jobs and infrastructural development can also locate the people in other areas.

“I have been there for eight years in the Green Chamber and the records are there. As the Chairman of the Local Content Committee for four years (2015 -2019), beneficiaries of oil industry job and training, scholarships, skills acquisition, empowerment and infrastructural development are there for people to see courtesy of my effective representation”

The fomer member of House of Representatives promised to bring a new narrative of development if voted into the Red Chamber, adding that given his experience and capacity, he understands the essential needs of the people.