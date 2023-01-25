By Henry Umoru, Abuja

The Senate, Wednesday, asked the Inspector General of Police, IGP, Usman Alkali Baba, to investigate the sudden disappearance of Raymond Gaadi, the Deputy Commandant of Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps, NSCDC, who was to assume office at the Bayelsa State Command.

Gaadi, but upon arrival, went missing.

The Senate has also urged the Commandant of the NSCDC to direct an internal investigation into the matter.

Resolutions of the Senate, Wednesday, were sequel to a motion by Senator Emmanuel Orker-Jev (PDP, Benue) who raised the alarm on the disappearance of Raymond Gaadi, the Deputy Commandant, who was posted from Enugu to Bayelsa to resume, but never assumed office.

According to him, the Deputy Commandant had raised the alarm that the officer he was meant to take over from was not only resisting to handover, but was threatening him.

He added that two days after the Deputy Commandant raised the alarm over threat to his his life, he went missing.

Senator Jev lamented that the authorities of NSCDC had displayed little or no concern over the matter since October 29, 2022,