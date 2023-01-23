By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

THE Campaign Council of the Senatorial candidate of All Progressive Congress, APC, for Akwa Ibom North West senatorial district, Godswill Akpabio has said the people of Abak Federal consituency believes in Akpabio capacity, and experience to attract dividends of democracy to them if elected into office.

The council noted this in a statement signed by its Director, Media & Publicity, Mr Joe Iniodu, while reacting to a statement by a Chieftain of the APC, Chief Don Etiebet that the Supreme Court verdict that favoured Akpabio as authentic senatorial candidate of the party won’t change resolve of the people to vote for only a senatorial candidate from Abak Federal consituency (Abak-5).

Etiebet who spoke during an interview with some newsmen in Uyo on Saturday, had said: “We, in the district do not accept the verdict because of the inherent inconsistences in the run off to the primaries in our layman’s view, but we fully respect the judgement having come from a court and the Supreme Court for that matter.

“Although this point was not adduced in the Court, we from the Senatorial District have since resolved that it is the turn of Abak-5 Zone of the District to produce the Senator this time around since all the other three Federal Constituencies in the Senatorial District have produced senators several times.

“However, it is the resolve of the Abak-5 Zone of Akwa Ibom Northwest senatorial district, where I come from, and its allies in Ikot Ekpene and Ini/Ikono Federal Constituencies to support any candidate from Ikot Ekpene federal consituency to win the election. It is their turn and it is just”

But Akpabio’s Campaign Council in a statement on Sunday described Etiebet’s assertion that Abak5 has resolved not to support any senatorial candidate that is not from the federal consituency as unfounded.

The Council said it was unfortunate that the one time minister of Petroleum resources who ought to have seen the protection of the party as sacrosanct unfortunately is not seeing it that way.

The statement reads in part: “The rehash of the Abak-5 sentiment which seems to pander to motives that can be deemed as noble other than that of public good and genuine interest of the people of Abak Federal Constituency is indeed unfortunate.

“Senator Godswill Akpabio Senatorial Campaign Organisation holds Atuekong Don Etiebet in the highest regards and also expects the Elder statesman to be restrained and guided in his public utterances to continue to merit the reverence that he is deserving of.

“The view of our reverred leader which is a personal opinion that Abak-5 has resolved to support only someone from the zone is an unfounded claim because the vast majority of people of Abak-5 have seen beyond the fog and would therefore not submit to a parochialism that can not improve their collective lot.

“Abak-5 views Akpabio as someone with the reach, clout, capacity, capability, legislative and cognitive experience and is not ready to trade these premium values on the altar of parochial sentiments.

“We appeal to our reverred leader to sheathe his sword of war against Akpabio and come to full realization the only honest collaboration with former governor Akpabio can bring the goodies of democracy to the people of the Senatorial District and confer on both of them timeless legacies that would give them a place amongst the pantheon of great leaders.

“We enjoin him to look at the big picture to see the expediency of Godswill Akpabio as the Senator in the 10th Senate when Nigeria is set to undergo a calibration that would unlock the potentials of the Nation for the benefit of the people of our dear State. We need a Godswill Akpabio at that Senate in 2023”.

Abak federal consituency, popularly called Abak-5 consists of Aba, Etim Ekpo and Ika local government areas of Akwa Ibom State.