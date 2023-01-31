.

.Says he’s most competent

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Supporters of the Social Democratic Party, SDP, in Lagos have embarked on “Walk for Democracy” to mobilize Nigerians on the need to participate and vote in the February 25 Presidential and National Assembly elections as well as Governorship, State Assembly elections slated for March 11, 2023, for their candidates.

The walk was led by the Presidential candidate of SDP, Prince Adewole Adebayo, Vice Presidential candidate, Mr. Yusuf Buhari, the Deputy Director General of SDP Presidential campaign Council, Mrs. Khadija Okunu- Lamidi and other chieftains of the party.

The SDP supporters who converged on SDP Secretariat, Sabo Yaba, on Monday, as early as eight in the morning, moved round Lagos metropolis such as: Ebute Meta, Obalende, Iyana Oworo, Maryland, Fadeyi on Ikorodu road, Computer Village in Ikeja among others to solicit votes for the party’s candidates.

The party supporters, who were distributing fliers of the candidates, addressed residents at Obalende area of Lagos Island on the need to vote for the SDP in the forthcoming general elections to elect credible leaders that would take the country out of poverty, and restore the lost glory.

Addressing residents in Obalende and other areas, the Vice Presidential candidate, Buhari, appealed to those who have not obtained their Permanent Voters Cards, PVC, to take advantage of extension by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to do so in order to partake in the elections.

Buhari, said that the party choose to walk for democracy as part of Lagos Presidential Campaign rally to meet with the people at the grassroots and enlighten them to vote for the party as an alternative to transform the country and find lasting solutions to various challenges facing the country.

Also speaking to newsmen, Okunnu-Lamidi, spoke on the party chances in the forthcoming general elections, saying that “SDP is one of the oldest political parties in the country,” urging Nigerians to vote for Adebayo as the next president of the country “because he is the most competent among presidential candidates.”

According to her, “This is the party that give mandate to Late MKO Abiola and that democracy at that point was truncated this is 30 years after,1993 when that happened and we are in 2023, as luck will have it, we now have another candidate who understands the issues, and understand how to govern, he is very intelligent and well educated.

“He is very in tune with the reality of the grassroots, that’s what important, most of the candidates we had have been in the system and corrupted by the system, we can’t keep doing same things and expect different results, this is why it’s important that Prince Adewole Adebayo mandate, which people’s choice must be given chance to govern the country.”

Okunnu-Lamidi said “We expect Nigerians to make a choice devoid of money as you know the money that is being spent in politics, most of the politicians are not spending their money rather they spend your money to campaign to you to continue doing the same things.

“I expect Nigerians to listen to issues and stop getting swayed by the theatre they are bringing into you, they are not taking about poverty, they are not talking about how to eradicate out-of-school children, they are not talking about find lasting solutions to the flooding in Nigeria, there are not talking about the availability of potable water, good healthcare.”