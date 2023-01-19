The Scout Association of Nigeria has revealed plan to embark on a nationwide campaign to educate the youth about the dangers of organ harvesting, drugs abuse and their negative effects.

The Chief Scout Commissioner of Nigeria and Chief Executive Officer of the association, Mr Dave Padopads-Awunah, made the disclosure at a news conference on the forthcoming Nigeria Scout Parade and Presidential Award, on Thursday in Abuja.

Padopads-Awunah noted that with about 70 per cent of Nigerian population, the youth has enormous roles to play in contributing to the nation’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) on a sustainable basis.

“The Scout Association of Nigeria will take campaign to the nook and crannies of the country, recruiting the youngsters and grooming them to learn about the dangers of drug abuse and its negative effects on human capital development.

“We will also educate them on negative effects of drug abuse on the health of the nation at large as well as train them as peer influencers against drug abuse.

“Other areas on our strategic plan to the youths of Nigeria include campaign against human organ harvesting, trafficking, prostitution and child abuse, terrorism, fraud and criminality,”

He stressed the need for the Federal Government to make a policy for compulsory participation in scout activities in all public primary schools in the country.

The Scout Commissioner also urged the government to reinstate the policy of monthly subvention and grants to the 36 states Scout Councils and National Scout Organisation which was stopped almost three decades ago.

He lamented that scouting has over the years diminished to the disadvantage of young people and the nation.

According to him, the clear absence of the role of scouting in tailoring the minds of young people is clearly shown in the inexplicable crisis of youth mismanagement.

“Vices like secret cultism, terrorism, fraud, trafficking of vital human organs, drug abuse, trafficking of persons and prostitution have reduced Nigeria to a land of the unknown.”

On the forthcoming scout parade and presidential award, Padopads-Awunah explained that the event was the brainchild of the present scout administration to enhance cohesion among members.

According to him, the event will give the youth a window towards peace and capacity building, networking and synergy for the growth and overall development of the country.

“At the same occasion, we shall be launching two important projects of our administration.

“The Kit a Scout programme designed to attract our leaders in all areas of endeavor to provide uniforms for less privileged scouts in their respective communities.

“The Kit Scout programme is also designed create three million new young scouts across the length and breath of Nigeria by 2025.

“Secondly, is the Nigeria Scout Smart City Abuja with a design to seat on 1,000 hectares of land along Abuja Airport-Kaduna road,” Padopads-Awunah said. (NAN)