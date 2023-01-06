.

By Jimitota Onoyume, SAPELE

Residents of Sapele in Delta State are reportedly living in fear as gunmen shot dead four persons, including the legislative leader of Warri North Local Government Council, Grikpa Bigha, in the metropolis.

It was gathered that the killers, who stormed the community, Wednesday, also shot dead one Alhaji Bello, a businessman who dealt in hired purchase tricycles and motorbikes for commercial operators as well as a boutique operator, one Matthew Ekiopa Eroso, and his salesgirl, who were both shot dead in front of their shop along Mission Road by Lexi Junction.

The motives behind the latest gale of killings in the Sapele metropolis were yet to be ascertained at press time.

It was gathered that the killings came amidst the recovery of the bloated remains of two young boys, who had been declared missing two days earlier.

A source, who sought anonymity, said the deceased politician, like the other victims, “was probably at the wrong place at the wrong time.”

The state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bright Edafe, who had earlier dismissed the killings as false later reversed himself in a text message to Vanguard to confirm the death of two.

Meantime, residents of the ancient city of Sapele have appealed to government and security agencies to take more decisive steps against the rising cases of insecurity in the town.

“We are appealing to government, from the local government to the state and security agencies to focus on Sapele.”