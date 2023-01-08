.

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has urged Nigerians and residents of the State to continue to offer prayers for the repose of the souls of Nigerian fallen heroes and their family members left behind.

Sanwo-Olu made the plea on Sunday, while addressing Christian leaders, serving and retired military personnel and members of Nigerian Legion, during an Interdenominational Divine Service held at Chapel of Christ The Light Alausa, Ikeja, to commemorate the 2023 Armed Forces Remembrance Day.

Sanwo-Olu, also craved for support for the members of the Legion and relatives of deceased military personnel, saying that no compensation in kind or cash can erase the pains of the death of the deceased gallant military officers.

The governor, who was represented by his Chief of Staff, Mr. Tayo Ayinde, at the Interdenominational Service, promised that his administration would not relent in giving needed support to members of the Armed Forces, both serving and retired.

He said that the annual commemoration of the Armed Forces Remembrance Day is a testament of the unwavering support to the security personnel among other welfare support to the officers.

The Commissioner for Home Affairs, Prince Anofiu Elegushi, stated that the State Government and Nigeria as a whole owe members of the Armed Forces invaluable gratitude for their selfless services to ensure the protection and security of the country from any internal or eternal threat.

He also appreciated corporate Organisations, especially private firms that had embraced the call to lend hand of support to the families of the fallen heroes.

Earlier the preacher at the Interdenominational Service, Venerable Francis Falako, who is a priest from the Lagos Mainland Anglican Diocese, urged Nigerians for forget the unpleasant situations of the past, assuring that God has already promised to do a new thing for Nigerians in the new year.

He also urged residents to be prepared to complement the efforts of the state government so that government can continue to deliver on its promises of implementing more developmental projects.