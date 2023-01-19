...As PSPs in LAWMA declare support

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos stage Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu has promised to increase the salary and allowances of the staff of the Lagos State Waste Managers, particularly the street sweepers soon.

Sanwo-Olu stressed that his administration remain committed to the welfare of those that are ensuring cleaner city and secured environment.

The governor gave the assurance, on Thursday, at the Mega Rally organised by Private Sector Participants, under the umbrella of Association of Waste Managers of Nigeria, AWAMN, to express support for the Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Tinubu and reelection bid of Governor, Sanwo-Olu.

He said the support becomes imperative as “Tinubu is the brainchild of LAWMA in Lagos which many States in Nigeria has replicated,” stressing that election of Tinubu at the Federal level would raise the bar of more commitment to the environment and economic growth through the sector.

Sanwo-Olu, therefore, urged everyone to vote massively vote for the APC candidates throughout the country to galvanizse development across levels.

Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, also appreciated the crowd for thier support as he urged them to vote wisely and ensure they pick up their Permanent Voter’s Card ahead of the next month general elections.

Managing Director, LAWMA, Ibrahim Odumboni, in his address, said, “There is hardly a better opportunity for the Association of Waste Managers of Nigeria, to express appreciation to our exceptional leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, than this demonstration of overwhelming support for his presidential ambition.

“What has become AWAMN today had its foundation solidly laid by Tinubu many years ago.

“Since one good turn deserves another, it is only worthwhile that the association has mobilized its personnel in hundreds and thousands, for APC’s victory in next month’s elections.

“As an emerging mega city at the time, Lagos State needed to solve the challenge of solid waste management, which the administration of Asiwaju Tinubu as governor of the time, confronted frontally, leading to the emergence of the PSP operators.

“Through successive stages, they have evolved over time, wading through challenges, but ultimately leaving our environment and the cityscape the better for it.

“Today, we cannot effectively discuss waste management in Lagos State without mentioning PSP and AWAMN. Since a stream will not forget its source, we use this opportunity to thank Tinubu for the legacy of a lasting waste management structure for Lagos State.”