Oniru of Oniru Land, Oba Abdulwasiu Omogbolahan Lawal cutting the tape. With him are from left: Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, representing Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State; Prophet Sam Olu Alo and Oba Ayorinde llori-Faboro Olojudo of Ido Ekiti.

Seated: Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, representing Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State(right); Oniru of Oniru Land, Oba Abdulwasiu Omogbolahan Lawal, Oba Ayorinde llori-Faboro Olojudo of Ido Ekiti at the opening of Adamimogo FM. Standing behind them (5th right) is the Founder, Prophet Sam Olu Alo.

It was a moment of joy and dream fulfilled as the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-olu, Oniru of Oniru Land, Oba Abdulwasiu Omogbolahan Lawal, Oba Ayorinde llori-Faboro Olojudo of Ido Ekiti, of over the weekend formerly opened Adamimogo FM, Lekki, founded by the Planter of Christ Apostolic Church, CAC, Grace of Mercy Prayer Mountain, Adamimogo Worldwide, Prophet Sam Olu Alo.

The opening was done at 12:59p.m. by Babajide Sanwo-Olu, represented by the Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso.

The station has a live and recording studio. Its aesthetic is novel and the crews are well bred professionals.

Speaking at the event, Sanwo-Olu saluted the courage of Prophet Alo in founding the radio station, noting that it was a good way to end the year 2022.

He charged the management of the radio station to be the light for the people either in the area of the gospel or disseminating actual news.

“In these days of fake news, Adamimogo FM should be different and trail the blaze in disseminating right and factual information to Lagosians and the world at large,” he said.

In his words, Oba Abdulasi Omogbolahan Lawal, who was elated by the founder’s interest in situating the station in Lekki area, said that the radio stations is an avenue to provide a voice which is key for the sustenance of our democracy.

He said “for democracy to thrive we need the freedom of the press. The democracy we are enjoying today, some people fought for it.”

He added that “civil society organisations and the media create a voice for the people. The reach of radio is very expansive.

“The creative industries have come to stay. I believe that Adamimogo FM will provide that voice for people across board.”

He prayed that the station will thrive and make resounding impact in our society.

Founder speaks

Earlier, the Founder of the station and Planter of Christ Apostolic Church, Grace and Mercy Prayer Mountain, Prophet Sam Olu Alo, said: “I am highly elated as this day is one of happiest day in my life, as God is using me to actively engage young people and helping them in express their innate creativities.

“It is obvious that government alone cannot solve the problem faced by the teeming unemployed youths and the need to assist the government by creating platforms that will enhance the innate abilities of our youths and make the productive and profitable is imperative.”

He assured listeners that the radio station will provide true content in news or entertainment that is verifiable, adding “It will be a tool for evangelism and making the life of young Nigerians better.”

He charged the youths to shun violence during the 2023 election, adding that Nigerian youths have a bright future and they should not mortgage their future with peanuts from moneybags politicians.

On her part, the Technical Director of the Nigeria Broadcasting Commission, (NBC), Mrs. Ayo Ogunkorede lauded the investment made by the prophet, noting that Lagos is the home of broadcasting as the state can boast of 64 stations and more are in the offing.

“Adanimogo is in for a competition, but a very healthy one. Even though you have all the facilities that can help you project your voice anywhere around Lagos, what will make you stand out is your content,” she noted.

Ogunkorede task the station to focus on good quality content whether in the area of education or entertainment as both the NBC and Lagosians will be listening and they will demand for quality content that will make their lives better.

Also, the Olojudo of Ido Ekiti, Oba Ayorinde llori-Faboro, who was full of gratitude to God for the new station stressed that the station will go a long way in assisting Prophet Alo in the propagation of Christianity to the world.

He cited the scriptures in Mathew 16: 5-20 saying “go into all the world and preach the gospel to every creature.

“Since radio programming has millions of listeners nationwide and had the ability to reach crops border, it will therefore become a valuable source of propagating the gospel.

“In addition to other beneficial activities like the news, entertainment, advertising and education programmes,” he said.