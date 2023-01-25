Eminent leaders from Northern Nigeria would be decorated and honoured at the 4th edition of Northern Nigeria Peace Awards and Conference 2023.

Some eminent sons and daughters of the Northern region who have left an indelible mark in the service of the people in their respective endeavours have been pencilled down to receive the prestigious award.

Dr. Sanusi Ohiare, Executive Director Rural Electrification Fund,Rural Electrification Agency is set to be honoured with Northern Nigeria Peace Builder of the Year and his induction with a fellowship award on Science and Leadership.

The well-respectedd Washington Fellow was just 32 when he was given the mandate of opening up the off-grid electrification space for investments.

Sanusi is a Nigerian nationalist of the contemporary epoch with immense love for his nation and her citizens. Hence , his nomination for the Northern Nigeria Peace Award.

Speaking with the project director Africa, Peace Ambassador Agency Worldwide, Amb. Kingsley Amafibe, he said the award seeks to highlight so many good things going on in the North aside from the security challenges in the region.

He expressed regret that despite frantic efforts being made by leaders in the region, attention has remained in the dark spots.

“I want Nigerians and the world to know that the north is not all about insecurity. There are many good things happening there. Good and hard-working people. That’s why we are honouring and celebrating them with our prestigious award,” he stated.

Some dignitaries who have received the award include Gov. Yahaya Bello, Kashifu Inuwa CCIE, Haijiya Sadiya, Umar Farouq, Rt Hon Ahmed Idris Wase, Dr Muhammed Dahiru, Dr. Ramatu Tijani Aliyu, Abdullahi Bashir Haske, Hon Gambo Manzo, Hon Jamil Ahmed Sadauki, Hon Aminu Sulaiman Goro, Amb Justin Ishaya Dodo.

According to him, some of the partners include Chartered Institute of Management and Leadership and Crown Point International College of Science and Technology.