When business maven and serial entrepreneur Sandra Iheuwa took to Instagram to brag about her academic achievements, there was hardly any room for controversies as she provided proof of her claims of having four degrees.



The public figure, whose full name is Sandra Ifeoma Iheuwa, had posted on social media that “school isn’t a scam,” and went on to disclose in her post that she has two A.S, one BSc and one Master’s. She also avowed that she “won the business strategy game amongst other graduate students.”

Sandra Iheuwa also uploaded photos of her certificates which effectively put an end to any debate that may arise, even as she hinted that she was thinking of studying for a doctorate degree before she turned 40.



Sandra Iheuwa, who studied in the United States of America at Massachusetts University, started her career working for Bank of America, the biggest bank in the United States of America, at the age of 20. She started experimenting with entrepreneurship when she opened her first shop in 2013, in Canton, Massachusetts.



Returning to Nigeria in 2018, she hit the ground running by founding Bella Braided Wigs, a company that was incorporated on 16 May 2018.

In three years, Sandra Iheuwa proved her business mettle by founding other businesses such as Ella Shipments and Logistics, a cargo and freight company that does doorstep delivery across the country and beyond and My Everything Africa, a company that ships foodstuff from Nigeria to the United States, Canada, UK and Dubai.



She is also the CEO of Ella Rose Luxury Collections, a company which sells classy handbags with a showroom at Plot 7 Niyi Okunubi Street, Opposite Mecure, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.