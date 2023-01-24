Samzuga Billionaires Club (SBC) has began it’s activities in Gboko the Tiv Traditional Headquarters worldwide. SBC held her Flagg off ceremony yesterday at her Gboko head office at the popular Winika plaza along JS Tarka way with the Gboko local Government Chairman Hon. Issac Mtom and other dignitaries present.

In his address. The sole founder of SBC Archbishop (Prof.) Samzuga described samzuga Billionaires Club as a social activity armed of the Samzuga foundation primarily aimed at helping member to realize their dreams in life. Promoting education. Sports and other activities that keep the youth people busy, Represented by his son Jethro Zuga, Sam Zuga added that: we will also be doing our best in discovering talents and promoting them in various fields of life

Speaking further. Samzuga instructed that interested people (the needy) should visit their office in Gboko for necessary orientation on how to benefit from this humanitarian project assuring that all will be treated without any special consideration of sex, class, political affiliation, regional, etc

The chairman of Gboko Local Government Hon. Mtom Isaac who commissioned the office said, he is in love with Samzuga for his exceptional attributes of helping the needy at all times without expecting any honour or rewards from them, Mtom added that as one who grew and suffered on the street to become a local Government Chairman today through God’s grace, it is wise to appreciate and support humanitarian project like the SBC. He called on the Gboko people to come to SBC for their help describing himself and Samzuga as product of struggle and God’s grace.

On his part, the chairman of the occasion Aliyu Nomshiu called on the people of Gboko to come to SBC for their prosperity. Nomshiu who is also the PDP youth leader in Gboko revealed that his success story in life cannot be completed without the mentioning of Samzuga. He disclosed that his first car in life was from Samzuga and since then. Cars have not stopped coming to him.