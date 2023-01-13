BY TED UWADIUSOR & TONY ARUGBA

The commencement of the ward- to -ward campaign by the All Progressives’ Congress, APC, in Delta yielded a big surprise in view of the warm reception for the entourage in all the wards visited across the North and South senatorial districts with nine and eight local councils apiece.

The reception was massive, and apart from party members, hundreds of enthusiasts and prospective voters trooped out to hear the governorship candidate, Sen. (Barr.) Ovie Omo-Agege and his running mate, Hon Friday Osanebi, what they got to say.

Omo-Agege spoke about the EDGE Agenda, which he has articulated to reset and rescue Delta State from the path of deprivation and under-development caused by the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, for almost 24 years since democratic practice was restored.

The visits became an eye opener as members of the entourage had first-hand knowledge of the rot in Delta State, particularly Delta North, the senatorial district of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa. The rot is most pronounced in Aniocha South local government, with Nsukwa and Ejeme most affected by the absence of potable water and access roads. Omo- Agege and his team saw a disenchanted people who had been denied basic social facilities needed to bolster their well-being as though they are not an integral part of Delta State.

Therefore, the people justifiably welcomed them with open arms as they rightly felt that the APC’s message of hope would address the perennial neglect of the area. From there, they moved to Ika-North East, where a major PDP big wig decamped from Okowa’s polling unit in Owa- Aliero. Apart from the politician that left the governor’s polling unit, a number of communities in Ika North-East, the governor’s local government expressed disenchantment with the parochial and nepotistic feature of the Okowa administration.

As the convoy drove various communities, it was discovered that Okowa’s Owa axis had benefited so much compared to other communities such as Akumazi, Ute-Okpu, Owerre-Olubor and other communities in Ika North-East which are still crying of marginalization just like many communities in the state. Apparently, Okowa’s poor outing is an eye opener that getting a governor from your own local government might not translate to an effective development of your area.

From Ika-North East, they moved over to Ukwuani. It was like a triumphant entry in Umutu because of the massive reception. Omo-Agege addressed them in Ukwuani language to show that he was home -away-from-home. The icing of the occasion was the conferment of chieftaincy titles of Chinyelugo of Umutu and on both Agege and his deputy, Friday Osanebi respectively.

If Umutu’s reception was remarkable, that of Amai was rapturous. It was as if an illustrious son they had been expecting has returned after so many years of exile. Apart from sharing boundary, Amai and Orogun share some cultural bond that dates back to the migratory era. That the spacious venue was filled to brim by the five communities of Amai, as representatives and party enthusiasts was not surprising. They didn’t hesitate to reel out their level of disgust with the current government headed by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa. They lamented the age-old marginalization of their community which is manifest in the absence of a single project executed by the Okowa administration in the past seven years and eight months.

Apart from the road which starts from Kwale through Ogume to Amai and terminates at Obiaruku, Amai has nothing to boast of as a part of Delta State. A seven kilometre road which connects Umubu, one of the five communities to Aragba-Orogun has been left unattended to in the past 23 years despite the entreaties to successive governments. The poor treatment that Amai earlier received from ex-Governors Ibori and Uduaghan has not been addressed by Okowa despite the latter’s pledge to tar the road during his campaign for the 2015 and 2019 elections. Part of the requests submitted to Omo-Agege is tarring of internal roads, establishment of a hospital to cater to the growing population of the community as the host of Novena University, the first private university in Delta State and providing a perimetre fence for the only secondary school in the community.

Omo-Agege was not hesitant in identifying with the aspiration of Amai just as he had done in other places he had earlier visited. He also recalled the historical link between Amai and Orogun, which he said remained unbroken despite the balkanization of both communities into different local government councils.



In Ndokwa East, there was excitement and jubilation in all the areas visited, being Osanebi’s local government. The people affirmed their acceptance of Osanebi as their esteemed son and that even if the APC campaign train did not come to their area, they would still deliver block vote for the party at the polls.

Without doubt, the massive reception accorded APC conveyed the level of disenchantment and resentment against the Okowa led-administration which has done little or nothing to advance the cause of Deltans. If the numerous challenges faced by the people had been addressed by the state government, it would be a bit difficult for Omo-Agege to make inroads. Agreed that APC has not done much at the national level, but the message of Agege and his deputy, Osanebi resonates with the people who see in the message the hope of a better tomorrow, which would be better than the present-day Delta under the vice-grip of the PDP. For them, the extreme marginalization occasioned by poor governance by Okowa has provided a basis for them to embrace the APC promise of running an inclusive government devoid of a parochial mindset which Okowa typifies in policy formulation and programme execution.

At the moment, Deltans are really clamouring for real change this time around, irrespective of the party platform. The PDP has been given opportunity after opportunity to address the needs of Deltans, but it had squandered everything in the past 23 and half years later, hence no tangible achievement is on ground. Delta is actually rich on the basis of its receipt of the highest monthly revenue from federal allocation in the country. Of course, so much had come into the state’s coffers yet there’s very little to show for the humongous wealth available to Delta.

These rousing welcome was equally seen during APC’s tour of the southern senatorial district. It is more surprising that even Omo-Agege had become a history maker of sort. First, Omo-Agege is the first guber candidate in the 21st century to have visited Burutu, headquarters of Burutu Local Government, a coastal town that most people don’t want to visit or reside there. It is on record that the former governor of the defunct Bendel State, Prof. Ambrose Alli of blessed memory visited the place in the run-up to the Second Republican elections of 1979. The same historic attribute is credited to Omo-Agege as the first high-profile politician to visit Egbema in Warri North local government where they came face to face with the deprivations of a people whose backyard flows with the black gold but they are mired in suffocating poverty.

Weeks after, the APC campaign in Delta has continued to express joy over the reception accorded members of the APC entourage. People had initially thought that the APC campaign train would not be received with ovation and wide acceptance given the erroneous claim that Delta is solely PDP. Interestingly, the massive welcome has conveyed the decision of Deltans to abandon the PDP because of its failure to develop the state commensurate with its oil- rich status. As it’s often said, only a fool will work a path that is not illuminated. From all indications, Deltans are ready and willing to effect a change in governance at the state level and they rightly believe that their own aspirations are best embodied in the agenda of Omo-Agege and his running mate, Osanebi, both of who are seeking to bring about a new lease of life for the state and its people from May 29, 2023.