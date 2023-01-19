By Adegboyega Adeleye

Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice and Lionel Messi scored another as the football legends led their respective sides to an enthralling exhibition contest in which Paris Saint Germain edged Riyadh All-Star XI 5-4.

The Saudi capital of Riyadh was agog to witness two of the greatest players in football history (GOATs) square up for possibly the last time in a pulsating encounter tagged the Riyadh Season Cup.

Ronaldo and Messi exchanged pleasantries before kickoff to the delight of the innumerable football fans around the world. Ronaldo was also delighted to share a warm embrace with former Real Madrid team-mates, Sergio Ramos and Keylor Navas.

This was the first meeting between the football heroes since December 8th, 2020 when Ronaldo scored twice for Juventus to secure a 3-0 win over Messi’s Barcelona side in a Champions League group stage (Group G) game.

The game produced fireworks and revived nostalgic memories of their stellar careers and epic El-Classico battles for Real Madrid and Barcelona respectively, as both players, with a combined 12 Ballon D’or titles and over 1,600 career goals were superb on the night as usual. The game was played at the 68,000-capacity King Fahd Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Cristiano Ronaldo captained Riyadh All-Stars– a combined All Star XI of Al-Nassr and Al Hilal, and gave a man of the match performance by scoring a brace in his first game in Saudi Arabia while Lionel Messi scored, dazzled in fine fashion, and led his side to glory in Riyadh.

Messi opened the scoring with a brilliant chip in while Ronaldo netted twice– a penalty and another brilliant left-footed strike to force the game to 2-2 at half-time. Both players were substituted after the hour mark with resounding cheers from the fans.

The two center backs, Marquinhos and Sergio Ramos were also on target for Paris Saint Germain who played with 10 men after Qatari referee Abdulrahman al Jassim awarded a red-card to Juan Bernat for fouling Saudi international Salem Al Dawsari in the early stages and Neymar also missed a penalty in the exhilarating first half.

Jang Hyun-soo’s superb header drew the All-Star XI level at 3-3 but Kylian Mbappe’s penalty and substitute Hugo Ekitike’s goal proved the decider for PSG in the entertaining fixture against Riyadh All Stars who pulled one back in injury time through Anderson Talisca. The late goal was inconsequential as PSG claimed a 5-4 win on the night and celebrated their victory with a trophy awarded to them.

Cristiano Ronaldo won the man of the match award for his brilliant performance. He performed his trademark celebration after scoring his first goals since making his big move to Saudi Arabia. The Portuguese forward will make his competitive debut for his new side on Sunday, when they host Ettifaq at Mrsool Park.

It was befitting that his first game in the Middle Eastern country was a stellar and competitive friendly against his old rival, Lionel Messi who lifted the World Cup vs France in the same region– neighbouring Qatar just a month ago. Quite poetic as he plays for Paris Saint Germain- A French club owned by Qatar Sports Investments (QSI).

The 35-year old Argentina captain showed his brilliance once again when he collected a nice pass from Neymar and converted the opener after just two minutes, but the 37-year-old Portugal skipper showed he still has fire burning for more marquee performances as well by responding with two goals.

Ronaldo scored his first by shooting a sublime penalty, into the top corner– which was awarded after he was floored by PSG goalkeeper Keylor Navas’ forearm smash into his face, leaving him with a badly bruised cheek throughout the game.

He continued to show hunger, vigour, and desire for more by scoring the second in the 45th minute when to force the game to a 2-2 draw at half-time.

Ronaldo scored a left footed strike after reacting quickest to his initial header which hit the woodwork and showcasing his trademark ‘Siu’ celebration for both goals with the crowd joining in the celebration with a resounding welcome to the Arab city.

Messi was also superb on the night as he connected fine strikes with fellow superstars, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar who dazzled for PSG in attack.

The golden moment of the game was at the hour mark which signaled the end of action for Ronaldo and Messi in the game. Both players were taken off on 61 minutes after a show of class, talent, brilliance, discipline, and superb quality.

The exit signifies the fact that both icons could have faced each other for the last time, unless they cross paths again in the twilight of their stellar careers.

A certainty is that the consistency and dominance shown by both players throughout their glittering careers is golden and their unique rivalry would forever linger in the minds of football lovers around the world.

The world might have just witnessed one last show, one last superb display, and one last dance between two phenomenal icons of the beautiful game, Arguably the greatest players in football history–Lionel Andres Messi Cuccutini and Cristiano Ronaldo Dos Santos Aviero.