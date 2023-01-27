… says 30,726 offenders arrested

By Fortune Eromosele, ABUJA

The Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, has disclosed that road accidents killed 626 in 2022 and left 2,082 persons injured.

The Corps Marshal, FRSC, Dauda Biu, in a press briefing on Friday added that during the Yuletide season, about 381 people were killed in Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs), with over 4,698 persons involved.

He maintained that 2,082 people were injured which included various degrees of injuries.

The Corps Marshal further disclosed that a total of 30,726 offenders were arrested during the Operation Zero Special Patrol of the Federal Road Safety Corps in 2022.

Biu said that the gratifying development was that the Corps went into the exercise with strategic initiatives that would tackle all variables that promoted RTCs particularly speed which had been a principal risk factor over the years.

He said that the Corps was out to check and tackle it head on by intensifying enforcement on the compulsory installation of Speed Limiting Device by all commercial vehicles.

According to him “We also ensured that the 2022 exercise was well put together with evidence-based projections, timely and judicious deployments of personnel and equipment complemented by a large pool of volunteers

“These are in the categories of; the Police, Military and Paramilitary Agencies, Ambulance Service Organisations, Federal and State Ministries of Works, Construction Companies, and Community Volunteers.

“During the Operation Zero Tolerance to road crashes, a total of 2,295 people were rescued without injuries while 30,726 People were arrested for various offences.

“690 people were arraigned, out of which 650 were convicted with paid fines, 0 were imprisoned, while 40 were discharged and acquitted.”

Biu said that there were increase in the 2022 records as against 2021 adding that the increase recorded in most of the data presented occurred majorly because of increased visibility.

He once again, cautioned road users against excessive speed, driving at night and driving under the influence of alcohol.