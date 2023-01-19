…says there should be no place for violence in elections

John Alechenu, Abuja

The Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, has condemned the bomb attack on an All Progressives Congress campaign in Rivers State saying there should be no place for violence and anti-democratic manifestations in this election.

Atiku said this in a series of tweets on his verified Twitter handle @atiku, on Thursday.

The PDP candidate said, “We’ve already committed to that in the peace pact we all signed up to.

“Elections are not a do-or-die affair but an opportunity to reinforce our belief in democracy through our leadership choices via adult suffrage.

“We had complained about the violence that had been visited on our party in some states because we did not want it to become a pattern if those engaged in anti-democratic activities were not brought to book.

“Our worst fears have now manifested with the explosion at the APC rally in Port Harcourt. It stands condemned.

“Elections and the choices we make should be about the BALLOT and not the BULLET.

“On behalf of my team, I stand in solidarity with the APC and the families of the injured. I wish the injured a quick recovery.

“Once again, I call on security agencies to ensure that those behind this dastardly act, including their promoters, are brought to justice to serve as a deterrent to copycats who may be emboldened to thread this same anti-democratic path.”