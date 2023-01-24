.

By Davies Iheamnachor,PORT HARCOURT

The Commissioner of Police in Rivers State, Effiong Okon, has ordered the arrest of vigilante members bearing arms that are not approved by law for them.

The order was coming following reports that some vigilante groups providing security in some areas and communities of the state were using guns not approved for them by the law.

In a quick reaction to the development in Port Harcourt yesterday, the Public Relations Officer of the Command, Grace Iringe-Koko, a Superintendent of Police, hinted that the CP has directed the arrest and prosecution of defaulting vigilante members.

Iringe-Koko further noted that vigilante groups do not have the right to detain suspects in any holding facility, rather should only hand over arrested suspected criminals to the police for investigation.

She also noted that the CP has directed all Divisional Police Officers, DPOs, to arrest anyone vigilante members seen with arms, as well as go after to who detain arrested suspects.

Iringe-Koko said: “Vigilante members are not licensed to bear arms. The CP has directed the DPOs within that jurisdiction to arrest any of them seen with arms. Also, they do not have such powers to detain a suspect.”