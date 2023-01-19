* Doubts reported explosions in the crisis

By Egufe Yafugborhi, PORT HARCOURT

POLICE in Rivers state have expressed doubt over reported explosions in the crisis that rocked the campaign rally of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Port Harcourt.

The alleged double explosions at the rally had left three APC supporters injured with the worst injured Miss Hope Isaac needing a medical operation which resulted in 15 shrapnel removed from her legs.

However, Rivers State Police Command which ruled out the deployment of explosives in a statement by SP Grace Iringe-Koko, Police Public Relations Officer noted that the incident was incited by conflict over sharing of N200,000 APC paid the community leadership to hire the Rumu-Woji Play Ground, also known as Ojukwu Field, venue of the rally.

SP Fringe-Koko stated that “Before the commencement of the rally, the internal crisis within the community over which faction controls the Playing Ground/Town Hall reared its ugly head. It was alleged that the CDC Chairman collected two hundred thousand nairas (N200,000.00) from APC as payment for renting the Playground/Town Hall.

“Incidentally, he shared the money with only the Chiefs and members of his faction. The other faction that didn’t benefit from the sharing insisted the venue would not be used until they were given their share of the money. Consequently, a fracas ensued. Two persons were reportedly injured.

“The fracas was not between members of APC and any other political party but between factions within the community. The DC Operations, Police Area Commander Port Harcourt, O/C SIB and DPO Mile 1 Diobu, were on the ground to intervene and restore peace and security at the venue.

“Thus, the fracas did not affect the APC rally, which ended peacefully.

There was no explosion before or during the rally. However, the Commissioner of Police has directed the DC State CID and O/C Bomb Disposal Unit to investigate and confirm the veracity of the rumour currently making the rounds on social media.

“It should be noted that Rumuwoji community is factionalized into two; not divided into political party lines, rather factionalized as a result of Chieftaincy tussle. The fracas was defined in these lines.

“Meanwhile, members of the public are enjoined to go about their lawful businesses and maintain peace. The Command reiterates that it is committed to protecting the life and property of all residents in Rivers State.”