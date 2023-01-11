…As Rivers PDP swings into campaigns Monday

By Egufe Yafugborhi

GOVERNOR Nyesom Wike says the 2023 elections in Rivers will witness a voting revolution that would ensure victory for Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) consolidation team led by its governorship candidate, Sir Siminialayi Fubara.

Wike, during flag off of Obodhi-Ozochi Road/Bridge project in Ahoada West Local Government Area on Wednesday, said the envisaged votes revolution would scuttle chances of perceived “haters of Rivers” when elections come.

Media Aide to the governor, Kelvin Ebiri, in a statement on the occasion quoted Wike as saying, “PDP in the State will commence its campaign by Monday in Omoku, headquarters of Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area.

“It will be in the interest of the people to vote PDP governorship, National and State legislative candidates to consolidate on gains of the past seven years. The State will suffer stagnation if opposition is erroneously voted into power.

“Wike urged voters in Ekpeye land to be ready and be part of the voting revolution, with the same excitement shown as they received the democratic dividends delivered by his administration in the area.”

The governor frowned at the non-execution of the contract to reconstruct Government Secondary School, Okarki, awarded to Ekpeye sons with funds already released 100 percent to the contractors.

Also awarded by the governor is the contract to construct Eleume-Oshiobele Road, just as he declared state recognition for paramount rulers of Ogbogolo and Odiokwu communities in Ahoada West.

Governor Wike frowned at Eze Felix Otuwarikpo, King of Igbu Ukpata for alleged partisan conducts, adding that his administration which recognised and upgraded the traditional ruler’s stool would not tolerate the privilege deployed to fight against the state government.