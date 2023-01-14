By Egufe Yafugborhi

DIRECTOR General of Rivers State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Campaign Council, Bro Felix Obuah has boasted of a repeat performance of the electoral supremacy the party enjoyed over the opposition in the 2015 and 2019 elections when he served as state chairman of the party.

Obuah who gave the assurance to party faithful in a statement announcing commencement of Rivers PDP statewide campaigns for next month’s general elections, said every machinery has been put in place for successful campaigns at guaranteeing PDP winning streak across the 23 council areas of the State.

He said, “The campaign tour is to spread the goodwill message of Governor Nyesom Wike to Rivers people ahead of the crucial 2023 general elections, showcasing candidates lined up by the party for the respective elections with a view to consolidating the gains of His Excellency’s quality leadership.”

Under Obuah as State Chairman, Rivers PDP won the governorship and other elections for the PDP back to back in 2015 and 2019 with the party now hoping to leverage on the massive development projects delivery by incumbent Governor Wike’s administration to consolidate on the past victories.

Bro Obuah enjoined all party supporters and lovers of democracy to come out en masse to welcome the PDP campaign team in their respective council areas on their scheduled dates as the campaigns peak.

According the council schedule, the campaign train would take off at Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni LGA on Monday, January 16, and proceed to Ikwerre LGA, Tuesday, January 17; Emuoha LGA, Wednesday, January 18; Andoni LGA, January 20; Khana LGA, January 21; Oyigbo LGA, January 23; Bonny LGA, January 24 as others would follow.