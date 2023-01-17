.

By Egufe Yafugborhi, PORT HARCOURT

GOVERNOR Nyesom Wike has forecasted that the 2023 general elections Rivers State would feature a fight to finish contest in which the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) would win it all at the end of the day.

Wike spoke at the flag off of the statewide Rivers PDP Campaign Council rallies held at Felix Obuah Pavilion, Omoku Town, Ogba-Egbema-Ndoni Local Government Area (ONELGA) on Monday.

Wike said PDP had lorded it over the opposition in previous elections in

Rivers State governor and the forthcoming elections won’t present a different outcome.

Recalling how federal government abandoned Rivers State to her fate when the 2022 floods ravaged Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni, Abua/Odual, Ahoada East, Ahoada West local Government Areas, Wike told the people, “That is how you know those who hate Rivers State, that is how you know those who love us.

“If you hate Rivers State, we will not give you our vote. We will only give our vote to those who love Rivers state. You have to listen to your leaders through the DG (Director General) of the Campaign Council (Bro Felix Obuah). They will come back to you, sit you down and tell you where we are heading to.

“It is a fight to finish. Do not be afraid. We are going to win at the end of the day. You know we have always won. We will continue to win. We have never failed in anything we have told you. Success has always been with us. God has been with us. This time is not going to be different. God will continue to lead us.”

Governor Wike explained to the people that the traditional authority, the Oba, in Omoku Town, “has done the traditional thing by blessing us and telling us, go to the field, my people are there, they will be with you, they will stay with you and we have seen it today.”

Governor Wike implored the people to repeat the level of support that they gave to the PDP in 2015 and 2019 in order to consolidate what his administration has already accomplished.

Guber candidate of the PDP, Sir Siminialayi Fubara, counting on the people’s support saod

“What we stand for is good governance. Good governance is providing services. Good governance is making life easy, and that is what my principal has done for you and that is where I stand with you.

“Let me also add, after our road for accessibility, Omoku will be a gas hub. You know what it means for your city to be a gas hub. Businesses will come, investment come, employment problem will be over”, the candidate said.