By Gabriel Olawale

RiteFoods Limited, one of Nigeria’s leading food and beverages companies, in has collaborated with Trinitas Foundation to provide food relief and economic support to 7000 families in Lagos.



The initiative tagged ‘Christmas Cheer 2022’, which took place on December 21, 2022, was aimed at lifting the spirits of underprivileged families through the provision of food and household items, educational materials, and monetary aid.



RiteFoods Limited supported the event with various products including energy drinks and premium water, thereby helping to achieve the goal of curbing hunger in society.



The recipients of the ‘Christmas Cheer 2022’ event include old and young people, persons living with physical disabilities, skilled men and women, who recently lost jobs or have low incomes.



“It was important to us that these groups were given a moment to be heard. We stand by them as they struggle to make ends meet with little to no income, especially during the festive season.



“We stand by them as they try to find ways to feed their children during this holiday season when food prices are higher than ever before. We stand by them as they struggle to find hope for a brighter future where they can afford healthy food for themselves and their families,” a representative of RiteFoods Limited said.



Thanking the beverage firm for the support and disclosing that the event will be an annual one, Trinitas Foundation in a statement by its leadership said, “We at Trinitas Foundation are humbled by the overwhelmingly positive response to our ‘Christmas Cheer 2022’ program.



“As we reach out to more families in need, we continue to be inspired by their gratitude and determination to improve their lives and the lives of their families. We thank everyone for their support, prayers, and contributions that enabled us to deliver a memorable Christmas for these families.”