Rabiu Kwankwaso

By Miftaudeen Raji

Presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party, NNPP, Rabiu Kwankwaso said the rich people are the biggest problem of Nigeria.

Kwankwaso, a former two-term governor of Kano stated this while addressing stakeholders on his vision for Nigeria at Chatham House, a world-leading policy institute and think-tank forum.

He said, “Forget about the big people, who are actually the problem of our country…”

The presidential candidate of the NNPP further stated, “With supporters at the grassroots level, we are the only party today and we’ve succeeded …in Northern Nigeria today in terms of votes and support. Now we are working in the Southern part of the country.”

Meanwhile, Kwankwaso has hit back at the Labour Party and its presidential candidate, Peter Obi over a comment asking him (Kwankwaso) to withdraw from the presidential race for Labour Party.

“For us, the difference between the North and the South is that the North know as more than the Southern part of the country.

“If you’re from the North I’m sure you wouldn’t have made that statement for Kwankwaso to withdraw from Labour Party. You should go and look at my credentials my brother.”