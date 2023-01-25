Afrobeats singer Rhymer_Lee stuns his fans with his latest single, Why. Set to be released on the 25th of January 2023, Why, is Rhymer_Lee’s first song for the year. The song comes months after his last single, Man, which topped local music charts for several weeks. The music star’s management had announced via social media weeks back that the single would be released in January 2023.

“Why” is Rhymer_Lee’s eighth official single since he broke into the limelight in 2022. The sound production was done by ace producer Shocker Beat. Director Mankind directed the visuals of the song. Like Rhymer_Lee’s other works, Why is expected to live up to the hype. The song is projected to thrill his fans and receive massive airplay from media houses. In the past couple of months, the singer has been dropping teasers of the song on his social media pages, which has built anticipation for the single.

Born Peter Okeke, Rhymer_Lee is a 24-year-old musician based in Anambra State, Nigeria. He is one of the rising music stars to come out from South East region of the country. The Nigerian music act has set himself apart from his contemporaries with his great vocal prowess and distinct tune. Rhymer_Lee’s sonorous voice and lyrical dexterity have helped him warm his way into the heart of many Afrobeats lovers.

With Why, Rhymer_Lee explored a new side to his songwriting ability as he took upon a topical issue in society. “Why” is a song that highlights fake friendships and how they affect people’s lives. He warns against insincere relationships in Why and encourages people to be wary of them. Rhymer_Lee’s antecedents in the past year have shown that he is poised to secure a spot among Afrobeats A-list artists soon.