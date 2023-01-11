By Vera Anyagafu

The Founder and CEO, Control TV and Radio, Gimba Uma, has urged journalists to keep up their integrity and resist any temptation to be cowed and or forced to tilt towards one party, reporting it favourably against the other; thereby, denying the Nigerian people the right to know the truth.



Umar said this at his Lagos office, while briefing newsmen on the need to keep tight the trust society placed in their hands.

At the briefing with theme, ‘Leveraging on the ethics of reporting ahead of the 2023 general elections’, Umar said, It is upon the media to see the critical situation the country is faced with, “as the four leading political parties, the APC, the PDP, Labour Party, and NNPP jostle for the number One seat in our country Nigeria”, and as mediamen, he went on, “We must act with the mind-set off the huge and enormous task we have signed up for.

The onus now lies on us to ensure that professionalism is displayed and exemplified in our reporting of the 2023 general elections; for it is this period that the true test of the media shall come to bear.