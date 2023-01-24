.

…ask CBN to extend deadline for the use of old notes to June

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

Jolted by the reports of an alleged shortage of the new naira notes in circulation, the House of Representatives at Tuesday plenary resolved to meet with the Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of commercial banks on Wednesday.

The meeting is essential to ascertain the true position on the availability of the new naira notes of N200, N500 and N1000 which the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, said were available.

This is coming 6 days to the January 31, 2023 deadline issued by the CBN to end the validity of the old notes.

To this end, the House set up an adhoc committee chaired by the leader of the House, Hon. Ado Doguwa to meet with the stakeholders.

The House also urged the CBN to extend the deadline for the use of the old notes to 6 months.

The resolution was a sequel to the consideration and adoption of a motion moved by Hon. Sada Soli under matters of urgent public importance.

Presenting the motion, Soli noted that pursuant to Section 2, paragraphs (a) and (d) of the Central Bank of Nigeria (Establishment) Act, 2007, the objects of the Central Bank of Nigeria shall be to ensure monetary and price stability, and promote a sound financial system in Nigeria, respectively.

He also noted that banks were places where people keep their money for safety and expect to withdraw it when needed.

Soli: “In December 2022, the House of Representatives invited the CBN Governor to discuss the cashless policy and introduction of the redesigned N200, N500 and N1,000 notes. The cashless policy is in tandem with global best practices.

“The House is also aware that for such a policy to be successful, it should not be overbearing on the people and the economy.

“The financial institutions in Nigeria lack the infrastructure to handle a sudden increase in customer base as well as adequate employees to handle any challenges that could arise in the process of implementing the cashless policy within the limited time given by the CBN.

“Banks and POS outlets are struggling with a shortage of the redesigned new Naira notes ahead of the CBN deadline of January 31, 2023, consequently making it difficult for them to comply with the CBN directives as regards availability of the new notes for customers.

“Despite several concerns and appeals by the National Assembly, the Governors Forum, the Bank Customers Association of Nigeria, and a host of other stakeholders in the country for the CBN to extend the period for the currency swap of the new Naira notes as well as a review of the cashless policy, the CBN has remained adamant on the given deadline.

“Due to inadequate sensitization and the rush in the implementation of the policy, the country is exposed to a situation whereby businesses are rejecting the old currency even in the face of unavailability of the redesigned new Naira notes.

“As a result of the rigidity in the implementation of the policy, there is a tendency of decline in the economy if cash withdrawals are delayed due to short supply of the new Naira notes;

Cognizant that in order for the policy to be successful and acceptable, the CBN should keep their relationship closer to reality, rather than theorized assumptions.

“In global best practices, currencies are phased out, not forced out, thus adequate time is required for such policy.

“The policy, though a good one, is not fair on the incoming government which will require a smooth transition, which will help to promote a sound financial system in the country.

“Coercing the people to accept the new CBN policy within such a timeframe will pose serious monetary challenges and impact negatively on microeconomic activities across the country”.

Also speaking, Hon. Ahmed Jaha from Borno State said that January 31 deadline will exclude his constituents from the policy.

“I just came back from my constituency. I want to commend the CBN for taking certain steps in my constituency. CBN staff are in my constituency since yesterday. They went there with some amount to swap the old notes. I realized it was a very good move but I equally realized that the amount taken there is not enough to swap the available currency. I want Nigerians to come to our rescue. If on January 31, these currencies are swapped, definitely, we have a lot to lose. Pls, support this motion so that our people can have a sense of belonging”, he said.

In his remarks, the Speaker of the House, Femi Gbajabiamila who presided over the plenary said that though the policy was good, it’s timing for implementation was not palatable.

He agreed to an amendment earlier proposed by Hon. Obinna Chidoka that the bank executives be invited for questioning.

“CBN has been making spirited efforts to try and educate people out there. I was in the Central mosque in Lagos last week and they came into the mosque to sensitize some people. But I’m not sure it’s enough, the problem seems to be hydra-headed. Certain things would be put in place before the policy was rolled out. As good as it is, the modus and timing are what we have a problem with.

“Based on what we are hearing all over the place in newspaper publications, there’s a need to review the policy, there’s nothing wrong with reviewing a policy. Banks are saying they don’t have the money, CBN is saying you have the money, and we will penalize you if you give our old notes. We need to invite bank managing directors to brief an Adhoc committee to find out the truth about these new notes are available. Somebody is not telling us the full story, is it the banks or CBN.

“We will set up an adhoc committee under the leadership of the House leader to meet with the operators tomorrow and subsequently with the CBN”, Gbajabiamila said.

The motion was later adopted by the House after a favourable vote by the majority of the members.