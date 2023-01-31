…Pass FRCN act amendment bill

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

Two members of the House of Representatives, Hon. Fatuhu Mohammad and Hon. Babagida Ibrahim during plenary yesterday expressed divergent views on the location of a proposed Federal Medical Center (FMC) in Katsina State via a bill.

While Mohammed pushed for the siting of the hospital in Daura, President Muhammadu Buhari’s town in Katsina State, Ibrahim opted for Funtua in the same state.

Titled “A Bill for an Act to Amend the Federal Medical Centres Act, and Establish Federal Medical Centre, Daura, Kastina State; and for Related Matters (HB.2125) and co-sponsored by Muhammed and Hon. Nasiru Sani Zongo Daura, the bill had come up for second reading.

Hardly had the motion on the second reading of the bill been moved by Mohammed and seconded by Hon. Ahmed Munir than Ibrahim in speaking against the Bill stated that he had earlier brought forward a motion for the proposed medical center to be relocated to Funtua.

He submitted that Daura already had some medical centers to cater to people in the region.

But in his contribution to the debate, the Deputy Speaker, Hon. Ahmed Idris reminded Ibrahim that he had earlier told him when he brought up his motion that he cannot amend such a bill through a motion.

Mohammed in exercising his right of reply stated the Bill was to upgrade an already existing facility and not to build a new one in Daura which had a high population in dire need of the services of the institute.

In his remarks, the deputy minority leader, Hon. Toby Okechukwu called for understanding between Mohammed and Ibrahim, saying the Bill stood on its own.

“The facility he stated cannot be transferred to Funtua as it is already in existence and not to be freshly established”, he reasoned.

In his interview, Hon. Nkem Abonta while praising the Bill called for the consideration of Ibrahim’s views and concerns and for the House to find an amicable solution.

Similarly, Hon. Chinyere Igwe stated that Ibrahim was in his right to seek the relocation of the center to Funtua.

But the leader of the House, Hon. Alhassan Ado-Doguwa called on Babangida to come up with a fresh Bill to cater to the need of those in Funtua.

Speaker of the House, Femi Gbajabiamila before putting the question called on the House to make the right decision on the matter, noting that both Mohammed and Ibrahim have the responsibility to attract federal presence to their constituencies.

The Bill was eventually voted on, approved for second reading and referred to the House Committee on Health Institutions for further legislative action.

In related development, the House also passed for third reading “A Bill for an Act to Repeal the Counterfeit and Fake Drugs and Unwholesome Processed Foods (Miscellaneous Provisions) Act Cap C34, Laws of The Federation of Nigeria, 2004 and Enact the Counterfeit and Fake Drugs and Unwholesome Processed Foods (Miscellaneous Provisions) Bill to Make Comprehensive Provisions for the Prohibition and Control of Counterfeit Medical Products, Fake Drugs and Unwholesome Processed Foods; and for Related Matters (HB.1666)”.

The leader of the House, Hon. Alhassan Ado-Doguwa moved for the Third reading of the Bill and it was seconded by Rep. Fatuhu Mohammed.

It was voted on, read the third time and passed.

There was also the third reading of a “A Bill for an Act to Amend the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria Act, 2011 to, among other things, streamline the Membership of the Governing Board, strengthen the Council to discharge effective Regulatory responsibilities on Financial Reporting and Corporate Governance in Nigeria; and for Related Matters (HB. 1817)” just as the House stepped down “A Bill for an Act to Amend the Association of National Accountants of Nigeria Act, Cap.A26, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004; and for Related Matters (HB. 2157) which emanated from the Senate.