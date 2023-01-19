…urge FG to urgently complete the Ikot-Akpa Nkuk/Nvak Iba roads in Akwa Ibom

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

House of Representatives at plenary on Thursday urged the Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba Alkali to investigate the killing of Mr. Godsent Obhafuoso, a student of Ambrose Ali university, Ekpoma by a Police stray bullet on 13 August 2022 at a social event in Uromi, Edo State.

The resolution was sequel to the consideration of a motion titled “Need to Investigate the Killing of Godsent Obhafuoso by Police Stray Bullet in Uromi Edo State” moved by Hon. Sergius Ose Ogun.

Presenting the motion, Ogun noted that Section 14(2)(b) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended) provided that the security and welfare of the people of Nigeria shall be the primary purpose of government.

He also stated that the National Assembly was empowered to make laws for the peace, order and good governance of the Federation or any part thereof as enshrined in Section 4(2) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended).

He said that the House was disturbed by the rate of deaths of innocent and unsuspecting citizens occurring from stray bullets of police personnel in different parts of the country.

He said: “On August 13, 2022, Godsent Obhafuoso was killed by a Police stray bullet, one month after he graduated from Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, Edo State at a social gathering at Uromi, Edo State

“Attempts to bring the erring Police officer to justice failed due to complacency on the part of the Police personnel at the office of the Assistant Inspector General of Police, Zone 5, Edo State”.

Adopting the motion, the mandated the Committee on Police Affairs to ensure compliance with the resolution and report back within 4 weeks for further legislative action.

Also at the plenary, the House adopted a motion moved by Hon. Idem Unyime, urging the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing to urgently complete the Ikot-Akpa Nkuk/Nvak Iba/Usung Atiat/lkot Akpa Idem/lkot Udo Mbang Road in Ukanafun Local Government Area, Akwa Ibom State.

The House mandated the Committees on Works, and Legislative Compliance to ensure compliance with the resolution.