By Abdulmumin Murtala, Kano

The National Orientation Agency (NOA) has informed the general public at a public rally in Kano not to relent in accepting the newly redesigned Naira notes issued by the Central Bank of Nigeria and report whosoever refuses to accept them to the nearest police station.

This was stated by the Kano Director of the Agency Alhaji Salisu Wazirin Kutama while addressing newsmen at the rally which took place at the popular phones and a accessories market, Farm Centre Kano on Friday.

He reiterated that the closing date for accepting the old notes is 31st January 2023, warning that there is no plan to extend the date.

He further explained that the higher denominations of the currency that include N1000, N500 and N200 in their possession should be taken to the banks while calling on those who dont have bank accounts to use opportunity to open it.

He also called on them to beware of fake currency and ensure that the banks enlighten them on the features of the newly redesigned Naira notes.

“We are here to sensitize the public on the newly redesigned Naira notes thatinclude N1000, N500 and N200.

“We want the people to take their moneys to bank so that they can get the new ones. We are telling them that when they go to banks they will get the new ones, if they dont they will get it from their ATMs.

“If you dont have bank accounts, take your money to bank and they will open it for you. If you refuse to deposit your money in the bank before the designated time you will lose it. You have from now to the 31st of January 2023 to ensure you deposit your money accordingly” he stated.

He briefly responded to questions from the public on the possibility of extending the time the old notes will seize to be accepted as legal tender which he reiterated will not be extended.