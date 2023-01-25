.

By Steve Oko

The crack in the Abia State chapter of the All Progressive Congress, APC, came to the fore Tuesday during the party’s presidential rally at the Umuahia Township Stadium, when the Deputy Chief Whip of the House of Representatives, and member representing Isuikwuato- Umunneochi federal constituency, Rep. Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, accused the Senate Chief Whip and senator representing Abia North, Orji Uzor Kalu, of undermining the interest of the party in the state.

Kalu was absent at the rally and has not shown physical presence at any APC major event in the state in recent times.

Peeved by the former Governor’s attitude, Rep Onyejeocha who served as Commissioner under Kalu, accused him of sabotaging the party in the state while claiming to be a chieftain of APC in Abuja.

She, however, averred that despite any sabotage by Kalu and his agents, APC in the state was firm and enjoyed the support of the major stakeholders and the national leadership of the party.

The four-time lawmaker who said that both Kalu and herself come from the same senatorial district declared that no act of sabotage would undermine the party’s fortunes in the forthcoming polls.

She urged APC members and supporters to remain united and focused and ignore the unpatriotic activities of saboteurs.