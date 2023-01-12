.

By Esther Onyegbula

The lawmaker representing Badagry Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Mr Babatunde Hunpe on Tuesday directed his group: Team Hunpe Independent Campaign Group’ to begin house-to-house sensitisation of residents on PVC collection.

Hunpe said that the sensitisation campaign was to encourage residents in collecting PVCs in other to exercise their franchise in the coming elections.

The lawmaker said that though the residents turned out during the weekend to collect the cards, the morale had dropped now.

“I have just held a meeting with my campaign group and some leaders of different communities in Badagry on the need to ensure all residents that registered for new PVCs get it.

“We have arranged for vehicles to take them to the venues and back after collecting their PVCs.

“Within the little time that we have, I am sure that every resident of Badagry that registered for the PVCs will be sensitised on the need for them to collect their PVCs.

“This is an opportunity for people that are yet to collect their voter’s card to cast their votes for all our party’s Candidate in the forthcoming election,” he said.

Hunpe said that the government had assured Nigerians that elections would hold as scheduled, urging residents to disregard any baseless information at eleven may not be conducted.

“Alhaji Lai Mohammed, the Information Minister had assured us that the elections will be conducted, so people should go out and collect their PVCs.

“This is the time for us Badagrians to compensate the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu and other candidates of the party in the coming election,” he said.