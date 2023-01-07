Rema

By Ada Osadebe

Ace Afrobeat singer Divine Ikubor, also known as Rema on stage, has expressed his excitement on social media as his song ‘Calm Down’ played in two stadiums on different continents.

Rema, on Friday, posted the video of his song played at Premier League club, Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium, England as a match just ended.

The music artist also posted another video of the same song played at Cristiano Ronaldo’s new club, Al Nassr’s stadium, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Al Nassr Football Club is a Saudi Arabian football club based in Riyadh, which recently signed five-time Ballon d'Or winner Ronaldo after his contract with Manchester United was terminated in November.

Rema announced his elation on his Instagram page on Friday, stressing in the caption how much he has been promoting Afrobeat to the world.

He wrote, “I hope y’all can see what I’m doing for the culture. That’s all I have to say for now.”

"Look at this – Emirates Stadium! 🏟️ Do you see the doors that have just been unlocked for African music."