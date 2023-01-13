Presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress, ADC, Dumebi Kachikwu

By Miftaudeen Raji

Presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress, ADC, Dumebi Kachikwu, has asked Nigerians to reject the frontline presidential candidates – Peter Obi of the Labour party; Asiwaju Bola Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC; Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and try someone different.

The ADC candidate asked Nigerians to try a new presidential candidate by voting for him in the February 25 election.

Kachikwu made this charge while speaking in an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Thursday.

According to him, the popular opponents, have all held offices in the country and have nothing new to offer.

Kachikwu said, “If you take the trio of Asiwaju, Atiku, and Peter Obi, what they have in common is that they have all held office in Nigeria that is seen to be a failed nation.

“Nigerians must take a chance on trying something new. What we have experienced in the last eight years, can never be this bad. If we go with these people, we are continuing on this trajectory.”

The ADC presidential flag bearer also kicked against the endorsement of some of his opponents.

He queried the parameter used in endorsing candidates when there has not been any serious debate on the issues facing the country.

Kachikwu said, “People are making endorsements based on nothing. If we have had the opportunity to robustly discuss our problems as Nigerians, Nigeria will be better for it. This is what we have seen at all times, Nigeria a country of almost 200 million people has not had the opportunity to do this.

“So, we enter this election and nobody has come to say that we have debated the housing problem in Nigeria, the infrastructural deficit. What do we do about tourism? What do we do about healthcare, education, and our economy? Nothing, nobody has had the opportunity to discuss these in detail and we are going into the election.

“So, when people on 25th February elect a president, what are they electing a president based on when they have not heard anyone speak critically to all the issues?,” he said.