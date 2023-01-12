Ortom, Suswam others addressing the rally

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Benue state, Thursday flagged off its Local Government campaign with a call on the people of the state to reject those who have refused to condemn the dastardly attacks and killings in the state by suspected Fulani herdsmen.

The party noted that the All Progressives Congress, APC, and its leaders never for once condemned the invasion and killings in the state as such have no moral right to ask for the votes of the people.

Addressing party supporters and leaders at LGEA Primary School Ugba, Logo Local Government Area, LGA, venue of the flag-off, the Guest Speaker at the occasion and PDP stalwart, Chief Demenongo Unom said it was reward time for Governor Samuel Ortom, Senator Gabriel Suswam, Richard Gbande, Mr. Titus Uba and all PDP candidates in the state who fearlessly stood with the people of the state in their trying times.

He urged the people of the state to “reject the All Progressives Congress, APC, its governorship candidate and all those runing on the platform of the party because they have never condemned the dastardly attacks and killing of Benue people by the armed Fulani herdsmen.”

Former Governor of the state and the lawmaker representing Benue North East District, Senator Gabriel Suswam who is also an indigene of the area, urged the people to rally round Mr. Uba and other PDP candidates to ensure that they win their elections.

He said the governorship candidate of the PDP and his running mate, Sir John Ngbede “are well experienced and capable to deliver if given the mandate to take charge of the state.”

On his part, Governor Ortom advised the people to ensure they collect their Permanent Voter Cards, PVCs, to enable them vote massively for the PDP during the elections.

“I encourage you to vote en masse for all the PDP candidates and you should not allow yourselves to be deceived by candidates of other political parties because they do not have anything to offer,” he said.

Meanwhile, the PDP governorship candidate Mr. Uba who recently returned to the state from a medical vacation appreciated the people for praying for his quick recovery, stressing that God healed him because of their prayers.

He urged the people to reward Senator Suswam for the great things he had been doing for them and Governor Ortom for always standing with them by voting massively for the PDP in the coming elections.

Earlier, the Director-General, Uba/Ngbede Campaign Organisation, Dr. Cletus Tyokyaa, also expressed optimism that the PDP would sweep the coming elections in the state given the record achievements of Governor Ortom in last seven and half years.

The campaign train also visited Zaki Biam, in Ukum LGA and Katsina-Ala in Katsina-Ala LGA to address the people and solicit their support and votes.