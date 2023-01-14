.

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Former Governor of Benue state and the lawmaker representing Benue North East District in the National Assembly, Senator Gabriel Suswam has urged Benue people to reject the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the coming elections for its failed policies that plunged the country into unprecedented economic hardship that left Nigerians badly impoverished.

He cautioned the people against being deceived by the APC in the coming elections advising that if they are offered money it should be collected but their votes should be for the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Senator Suswam who spoke Friday at the PDP campaign rally in Lessel, Ushongo Local Government Area, LGA, of Benue state cautioned the people against the lies of the opposition in the state who he said had spread false rumours of the health status of the PDP governorship candidate in the state because of their desperation saying Benue people must be wary of the antics of the APC in the state.

He said the PDP had done so much for the people of the area and would do more when reelected stressing that “it was the effective representation that I, at the Senate and your son Bob Tyough at the House of Representatives with the unending support of Governor Samuel Ortom that led to the restoration of Mata State Constituency which was lost years ago.”

Addressing the crowd, Governor Samuel Ortom charged them to reject the APC in its entirety saying a party that had always accused the people of killing each other when it was obvious that armed Fulani marauders were killing and sacking the people from their ancestral homes, did not deserve to be supported by Benue people.

He said, “Benue people cannot vote or support the APC and its candidates who are on a mission to collaborate with those who have been attacking and sacking our people from their ancestral land.”

He said, “Ushongo people are known to be PDP even when you had one state constituency and now that you are having Mata and Mbagwa constituencies, you will wax stronger to ensure that Titus Uba our governorship candidate and all the PDP candidates come out victorious in the general election.”

On his part, the PDP governorship candidate Mr. Uba thanked Governor Ortom and Senator Suswam for their leadership roles and for presenting him to the people of the state.

The governorship candidate who is also the Speaker of the Benue State House of Assembly said he was aware of their challenge as a people and pledged to tackle those issues when he becomes governor.

He urged the people of the area to continue to support Senator Suswam at the National Assembly “so that he would continue to attract democratic dividends to your area.”

The campaign team also moved to Kwande and Vandeikya LGAs where they were received by a large crowd of supporters and party members.