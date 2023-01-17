The first ever TEDxUniversityofBenin is billed to hold at the University of Benin, Benin City, Edo State, on the 28th of January, 2023.

This edition of TEDxUniversityofBenin will be held under the theme “Reimagine”, stylised “REIMXGINE” in alignment with the TEDx branding.

With a focus on the youth community in Benin city, the TEDxUniversityofBenin team is focused on creating a new narrative for the youth in Benin city. Tired of the status quo, they hope to, in TEDx manner, spark conversations that could form the seeds for hope and growth among young people in the state.

TEDxUniversityofBenin, which is billed to start by 9am, aims for a paradigm shift that would elevate the youths, spark hope and highlight the positives of Benin City.

It is a public event with a lineup of spectacular speakers, including but not limited to Precious Ajoonu, Ized Uanikhehi, Asemota Izoduwa, Stephen Osawaru, Freda Anyanwu, Abraham Momoh and Victor Zaviano.

TEDxUniversityofBenin is organised by volunteers of current and ex-University of Benin students with diverse backgrounds and a penchant for impact. With their collective effort, they look to bring to their community a global experience that is changing young people worldwide.

According to the Co-Licensee, Andrew Kintum, the goal of TEDxUniversityofBenin is to challenge the negative stereotypes associated with Benin city.

He said, “There are a lot of less-than-positive stereotypes associated with Benin City. We aim to create a new narrative, a better one.

“A lot of amazing things are happening in Benin, and we want to highlight them. We want to create a new narrative and show that Benin is more than all those exaggerated stereotypes.”

On the part of the Licensee, Jean Omefe, she encouraged all youths in Benin city to attend the event as it promises to be impactful and captivating.

TEDxUniversityofBenin has built a community where members engage and support themselves. It has also witnessed two Pre Events with speakers such as the notable Peace Itimi of Founders Connect and Ivarah Itofa of the Church of the Street.

Further details about the TEDxUniversityofBenin can be found on their social media handles- @tedx_uniben and the organisers can be contacted via [email protected]

In the spirit of ideas worth spreading, TEDx is a program of local, self-organised events that bring people together to share a TED-like experience.

At a TEDx event, TED Talks video, and live speakers combine to spark deep discussion and connection. These local, self-organised events are branded TEDx, where x = independently organised TED event.

The TED Conference provides general guidance for the TEDx program, but individual TEDx events are self-organised. (Subject to certain rules and regulations).

TED is a nonprofit organisation devoted to Ideas Worth Spreading, usually in the form of short, powerful talks (18 minutes or fewer) delivered by today’s leading thinkers and doers. Many of these talks are given at TED’s annual conference in Vancouver, British Columbia, and made available, free, on TED.com.

TED speakers have included Bill Gates, Jane Goodall, Elizabeth Gilbert, Sir Richard Branson, Nandan Nilekani, Philippe Starck, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Sal Khan and Daniel Kahneman.