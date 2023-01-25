Ortom and the visiting JOSTUM Council members/delegation

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state has backed the call by the National Assembly on the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, to extend the deadline for the phasing out of the old Naira notes.

He noted that with just few days to the January 31, 2023 deadline, Nigerians were still struggling to have their old notes swapped and therefore would obviously not meet the deadline.

The Governor who spoke on Wednesday in Makurdi when he hosted the newly inaugurated Governing Council of Joseph Saawuan Tarka University, Makurdi, JOSTUM, insisted that the deadline was not feasible.

He said, “By the date of the deadline, I am aware we have just six days left. How are we going to transfer the old notes in my village knowing people are going there to buy rice, yam one other goods.

“Even as Governor, I have not seen any new note. We don’t have any issues with other policies of government but on this one, I join the National Assembly to call on the President to look at the deadline critically with a view to extending it.

“Our people have gone through a lot of pains. What will happen to the men and women in my village and elsewhere who are trading? How will they change their monies? People are suffering and are not happy. Mr President needs to look at it again so as not to deepen the hardship of our people.”

While congratulating the council members on their appointment, the Governor assured of his commitment to the wellbeing of all federal institutions in the state “because Benue people are the direct beneficiaries of them all.”

He thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for honoring the state by naming the institution after Benue’s illustrious son, the late Joseph Saawuan Tarka, who he said contributed so much to the socio-political development of Benue and Nigeria at large.

Earlier, the acting Vice Chancellor of the institution, Prof. Paul Anune, sympathized with the Governor on the recent killings in the state describing it as painful.

He explained that their visit was, among other things, to appreciate the Governor for his attention to the security needs of the institution and to intimate him of some of the problems bordering on land with the host community as well as the condition of the roads leading to the school which needed urgent government attention.

Also, the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Council, Edith Uwajumogu who disclosed that she was the first female to occupy the position since the inception of the institution, assured that the Council was committed to ensuring that the JOSTUM became greater and better than they met because it was an institution that attracts people from across the country.

The Pro-Chancellor also appealed to the Governor to support the institution with buses to solve the challenge of transportation being faced by students in the school when moving around.