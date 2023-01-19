.

The Lagos State Government has announced traffic diversion on Muritala Mohammed Way and Apapa Road, Oyingbo from Jan. 23, 2023, till March 31, 2023, for the construction of the Red Line project.

The Commissioner for Transportation, Dr Frederic Oladeinde, said in a statement in Lagos on Thursday that the traffic diversion would last for nine weeks.

Oladeinde explained that the total lane closure would be sustained to allow the contractor to complete the construction without any inhibition during the course of the construction of the First Phase of the Lagos Rail Mass Transit, Red Line project.

Oladeinde revealed that the previous alternative routes would be maintained as well.

He stated that traffic on Muritala Mohammed way would be diverted to Abeokuta Street to access Borno Way to Coates Street to link Muritala Mohammed Way again.

Oladeinde said that motorists could alternately access their destinations from Cemetery Street.

According to him, traffic on Apapa Road will be accommodated with the temporary lanes constructed before the overpass and will be channelised to two lanes on Muritala Mohammed Way.

The commissioner assured that the site would be cordoned off for the safety of the citizenry.

He added that emergency vehicles would be on the ground to tow broken-down vehicles along the axis.

The Lagos state transport ministry boss also stated that signages would be placed on the access roads with the state’s Traffic Management Authority to manage traffic flow and minimise inconveniences

He reiterated the state government’s commitment to the development of transport infrastructure within the metropolis.

Oladeinde also maintained that it was vital for the Multi-Modal transportation system of the state government which would in turn boost the economic prowess of the citizenry.