By Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja.

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya has said that recruitment into the Nigerian Army should not be perceived as employment opportunity, as is the case in other conventional endeavours of life.

He said that unlike other professions, recruitment into the NA is a national call to defend the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Nigeria and therefore requires citizens who are not only physically and medically fit, but also mentally and emotionally stable.

The Army Chief made the observation on Saturday 7 January 2023, shortly before flagging off a10Km endurance run for candidates undergoing screening to qualify for the 84 Regular Recruits Intake into the Nigerian Army (NA) at the Nigerian Army Battle Fitness Centre (NABFC) in Falgore forest, Kano state.

Emphasizing that it is a job opportuniy and call to national service, he said it requires selflessness and if need be, the supreme sacrifice, stressing, it is not an all comers’ affair.

Advising the candidates to take the screening seriously, as only the best will emerge in the final enlistment, Gen Yahaya also admonished personnel conducting the screening exercise to protect their integrity by avoiding any form of compromise.

In his remarks, the Chief of Administration (Army), Maj Gen Wilson Ali, stated that the progressive provision of infrastructure, such as electricity, portable water, upgrade of medical centre, dormitories and lavatories in the centre, enabled a conducive environment to effectively conduct the exercise.

He assured the COAS of a hitch free screening exercise.

The COAS later embarked on a tour of the facility and paid a visit to candidates who were receiving attention at the medical centre.

The COAS was accompanied during the tour by Principal Staff Officers from the Army Headquarters, GOC 1 Division, Commandant Depot NA and Commander 3 Brigade.