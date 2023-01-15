Bola Tinubu

The ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) has addressed the controversy linked to the Arise TV journalist, who was allegedly chased out of a an interactive session, where presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu presented his economic plans in Lagos on Friday.

Vanguard gathered that an Arise TV cameraman was allegedly sent out of a dialogue meeting between Tinubu and the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG).

Justifying its actions, the APC said the event was not meant for coverage but the Arise TV cameraman was secretly recording the APC chieftain.

According to a statement issued by Bayo Onanuga, the publicity director of the APC campaign council, the cameraman was sent out for secretly filming Tinubu.

Onanuga said: “Arise TV cameraman clandestinely streamed live Asiwaju Bola Tinubu’s event in Lagos today. He was not authorized by anyone. He was clearly on espionage but was busted and sent out. Is journalism by stealth part of the practice by Arise News?”

While this action by the APC was greeted with a lot of criticism, Onanuga explained that the dialogue between Tinubu and the NESG was not meant to be a live telecast.

It was gathered that other TV stations invited to the event did not breach the stipulations laid down for the event.

He said, “For clarity, the Tinubu-Shettima campaign is not against Arise TV covering its events. The Lagos NESG dialogue was not meant for live TV coverage.

“It was to be recorded and shown later. Other TV houses did not breach the rule, except Arise News. And it was done by stealth. Why?”