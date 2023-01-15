By Efosa Taiwo

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti has revealed that his side is keen on winning the Spanish Super Cup when they take on Barcelona on Sunday.

The two face off in Riyadh on Sunday after dispatching their opponents in the semi-final of the competition in midweek.

“Every trophy is important to us,” said Ancelotti. “There’s a lot at stake in this game, and trophies always bring a certain atmosphere.?

“We fight every day to win matches and finals. The guys are motivated and comfortable. My players are used to this kind of pressure and we are confident.

“We want to be competitive in every competition and in every match, that’s just something we have to do. We have to take things step by step and get to the end of the season in a good position.”

There have been suggestions of late that Real Madrid may not quite have the same appetite for success this season as Spanish and European champions. The coach, though, dismissed that out of hand.

“It’s not true at all,” Ancelotti said. “These guys have been winning since 2013 and they’ve never lost their appetite.

“That hunger will never go away. At this club, you can never settle for what you’ve already won.”